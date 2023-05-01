Advertise
Montgomery County officials kick off summer public event schedule

Summer in Montgomery County is a collection of summer programs and events. The offerings include youth camps, fishing events, Deputy Day in the Park, an exercise program and summer sports.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery County Commission, Montgomery County Parks and Recreation Department and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office kicked off Summer in Montgomery County on Monday.

Summer in Montgomery County is a collection of summer programs and events. The offerings include youth camps, fishing events, Deputy Day in the Park, an exercise program and summer sports.

The programs will be hosted by the Montgomery County Parks and Recreation Department and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s office. The events and programs will be in several locations throughout Montgomery County at no cost to residents.

“Montgomery County prides itself on offering many fun and educational opportunities for our residents during the summer,” said Montgomery County Commission Chairman Doug Singleton. “From camps, fishing and sports-the County’s summer programs are a way for students and families to stay active and enjoy all Montgomery has to offer.”

Below is a full list of the 2023 Montgomery County summer programs:

MAY

  • May 1: Walk A County Mile Begins (select Montgomery County parks)
  • May 6: Sheriff’s Deputy Day in the Park

JUNE

  • June 3: Sheriff’s Junior Fishing Rodeo (Montgomery County Ponds)
  • June 5: Montgomery County Youth Summer Program Begins
  • June 10: National Fishing Day at Elton Dean Park
  • June 13: 1st Adult Softball League Game

JULY

  • July 28: Montgomery County Parks & Recreation Summer Program Ends
  • July 31: Sheriff’s Show and Tell Summer Camp Starts

AUGUST

  • August 4: Sheriff’s Show and Tell Summer Camp Ends
  • August 31: Walk A County Mile Ends

For more information and links to sign-up forms, click here.

