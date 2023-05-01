Montgomery County officials kick off summer public event schedule

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery County Commission, Montgomery County Parks and Recreation Department and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office kicked off Summer in Montgomery County on Monday.

Summer in Montgomery County is a collection of summer programs and events. The offerings include youth camps, fishing events, Deputy Day in the Park, an exercise program and summer sports.

The programs will be hosted by the Montgomery County Parks and Recreation Department and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s office. The events and programs will be in several locations throughout Montgomery County at no cost to residents.

“Montgomery County prides itself on offering many fun and educational opportunities for our residents during the summer,” said Montgomery County Commission Chairman Doug Singleton. “From camps, fishing and sports-the County’s summer programs are a way for students and families to stay active and enjoy all Montgomery has to offer.”

Below is a full list of the 2023 Montgomery County summer programs:

MAY

May 1: Walk A County Mile Begins (select Montgomery County parks)

May 6: Sheriff’s Deputy Day in the Park

JUNE

June 3: Sheriff’s Junior Fishing Rodeo (Montgomery County Ponds)

June 5: Montgomery County Youth Summer Program Begins

June 10: National Fishing Day at Elton Dean Park

June 13: 1st Adult Softball League Game

JULY

July 28: Montgomery County Parks & Recreation Summer Program Ends

July 31: Sheriff’s Show and Tell Summer Camp Starts

AUGUST

August 4: Sheriff’s Show and Tell Summer Camp Ends

August 31: Walk A County Mile Ends

