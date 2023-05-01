Montgomery County Probate Court launches new program to combat property fraud

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery County Probate Court has launched a new program to protect you from property fraud. It’s called R.E.A.A.C.T., which stands for Real Estate Activity Alert and Contact Tool. It’s a free service that aims to protect property owners from fraudulent activity related to their property.

According to the FBI, property fraud is the fastest growing type of fraud in the country, with criminals using stolen identities to fraudulently transfer ownership of properties, obtain mortgages, and take out liens against properties without the knowledge of the owners. Property owners can suffer significant financial losses, damage to their credit rating, and the hassle of correcting fraudulent documents.

The R.E.A.A.C.T. program will provide Montgomery County property owners with a simple and effective way to protect themselves from property fraud. By signing up for the program, property owners will receive email notifications whenever a deed, lien, mortgage, or other real estate record is filed against their property. This will allow property owners to take quick action if they suspect fraudulent activity.

“We are committed to protecting the property rights of Montgomery County residents and preventing property fraud,” said Montgomery County Probate Judge J. C. Love. “The R.E.A.A.C.T. program is a valuable tool that empowers property owners to take an active role in protecting their property from fraud.”

To sign up for the R.E.A.A.C.T. program, Montgomery County property owners can visit the Montgomery County Probate Court website and complete a simple registration process. The program is free and available to all Montgomery County property owners. The R.E.A.A.C.T. program is the first and only program offered by an Alabama probate court.

Learn more about the program and sign up at https://www.montgomeryprobatecourtal.gov/Home/Components/News/News/119/565.

