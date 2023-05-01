Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

More Alabamians eligible for WIC after income guidelines increased

WIC participants may receive food benefits, free nutrition education, breastfeeding support and...
WIC participants may receive food benefits, free nutrition education, breastfeeding support and healthcare referrals.(WCAX)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - More Alabamians may be eligible for the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children, more commonly known as WIC, after an increase in income guidelines.

WIC provides supplemental nutrition to those in need. The program is for women who are pregnant, nursing, or have given birth within the last six months. Those who are parents/guardians of a child up to age 5 are also eligible.

Participants may receive food benefits, free nutrition education, breastfeeding support and healthcare referrals and is open to participants with incomes up to 185% of the federal poverty level.

Check the table below to see if your family may qualify:

FAMILY SIZE*ANNUAL INCOMEWEEKLY INCOME
2$36,482$702
3$45,991$885
4$55,500$1,068
5$65,009$1,251
6$74,518$1,434

*Each unborn infant counts as one in the family size.

For more information, visit alabamapublichealth.gov/wic or call the statewide toll-free line at 1-888-942-4673 (1-888-WIC-HOPE).

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cameron Everest Brand, 19, is held on multiple charges after an overnight shooting in Bay St....
2 students killed, 4 wounded at Mississippi house party
There is some confusion behind the latest mortgage rule changes made by Fannie Mae and Freddie...
Changes coming to application process for mortgages
San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers talks to investigators at the scene where five people...
Widening manhunt for Texas gunman slowed by ‘zero leads’
Mortgage manager shares credit score tips
The Biscuits and the Blue Wahoos were suspended due to rain on Saturday night at Riverwalk...
Biscuits and Blue Wahoos suspended

Latest News

Joshua Senn, 37, of McKenzie, is facing a murder charge for the 2020 homicide of Antonio Simmons.
Arrest made in 2020 Butler County murder case
The Selma Police Department has opened a homicide investigation after a man died in a Saturday...
1 dead in weekend Selma shooting
Opelika police asking help in identifying victim in 33-year-old cold case
Opelika police asking help in identifying victim in 33-year-old cold case
Montgomery County Probate Judge JC Love is rolling out a new program to protect property owners...
Montgomery Probate Judge JC Love announces REACCT program