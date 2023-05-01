More Alabamians eligible for WIC after income guidelines increased

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - More Alabamians may be eligible for the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children, more commonly known as WIC, after an increase in income guidelines.

WIC provides supplemental nutrition to those in need. The program is for women who are pregnant, nursing, or have given birth within the last six months. Those who are parents/guardians of a child up to age 5 are also eligible.

Participants may receive food benefits, free nutrition education, breastfeeding support and healthcare referrals and is open to participants with incomes up to 185% of the federal poverty level.

Check the table below to see if your family may qualify:

FAMILY SIZE* ANNUAL INCOME WEEKLY INCOME 2 $36,482 $702 3 $45,991 $885 4 $55,500 $1,068 5 $65,009 $1,251 6 $74,518 $1,434

*Each unborn infant counts as one in the family size.

For more information, visit alabamapublichealth.gov/wic or call the statewide toll-free line at 1-888-942-4673 (1-888-WIC-HOPE).

