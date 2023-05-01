Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Trenholm State, Baptist Health announce partnership for new LPN program

Trenholm State Community College and Baptist Health are joining forces for an educational and...
Trenholm State Community College and Baptist Health are joining forces for an educational and clinical partnership that will see TSCC expand with a new Licensed Practical Nursing program.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Trenholm State Community College and Baptist Health are joining forces for an educational and clinical partnership that will see TSCC expand with a new Licensed Practical Nursing program.

The program, called Immediate Impact, “is a great example of the College and industry partners working together to address the workforce development needs of our community,” said TSCC Executive Vice President and President of Instructional Services, Dr. Brad Fricks, “and to provide training for students that lead to high-demand, high-wage jobs.”

Those who enroll in the LPN Immediate Impact program will learn within the Institute for Patient Safety and Medical Simulation Building along with other affiliated Baptist Health facilities. Baptist Health has committed to providing new career opportunities for those enrolled.

“Being able to participate in an LPN partnership of this type is an incredible opportunity,” said Judi Miller, Chief Learning Officer of Baptist Health. “We are excited to be a part of this program and look forward to being able to teach these students and in turn, better serve our patients.”

“Baptist Health has maintained a strong partnership with Trenholm for many years and we are proud to expand our education-to-employment opportunities through this new LPN program, added Russell Tyner, Chief Executive Officer and President of Baptist Health. “The sustainability of existing healthcare services and growth of future opportunities is highly contingent on having appropriately trained candidates and we know we can expect that with Trenholm students.”

“Together we will be ensuring that our students have expanded opportunities while increasing the number of qualified and skilled nurses into the workforce,” noted Dr. Tracie M. Carter, Dean of Health Sciences at TSCC.

The application process for the fall 2023 Cohort started Monday and runs through June 1 and is available at www.trenholmstate.edu/immediate-impact-program.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cameron Everest Brand, 19, is held on multiple charges after an overnight shooting in Bay St....
2 students killed, 4 wounded at Mississippi house party
There is some confusion behind the latest mortgage rule changes made by Fannie Mae and Freddie...
Changes coming to application process for mortgages
San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers talks to investigators at the scene where five people...
Widening manhunt for Texas gunman slowed by ‘zero leads’
Mortgage manager shares credit score tips
The Biscuits and the Blue Wahoos were suspended due to rain on Saturday night at Riverwalk...
Biscuits and Blue Wahoos suspended

Latest News

FILE - Cigarette butts fill a smoking receptacle outside a federal building in Washington,...
US adult cigarette smoking rate hits new all-time low
FILE - Vegetables are a key ingredient to a healthy diet. The American Heart Association has...
DASH diet named the best for heart health
The free eye clinic will be held at the Perry County Health Department Monday, May 1 from 9...
Organizations offer free eye clinic for children in Perry County
The Brainlab Mixed Reality Viewer provides a 3-D view of the tumor, head and spine above the...
UAB using augmented reality to assist with head, neck cancer surgeries