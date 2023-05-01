Trenholm State, Baptist Health announce partnership for new LPN program

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Trenholm State Community College and Baptist Health are joining forces for an educational and clinical partnership that will see TSCC expand with a new Licensed Practical Nursing program.

The program, called Immediate Impact, “is a great example of the College and industry partners working together to address the workforce development needs of our community,” said TSCC Executive Vice President and President of Instructional Services, Dr. Brad Fricks, “and to provide training for students that lead to high-demand, high-wage jobs.”

Those who enroll in the LPN Immediate Impact program will learn within the Institute for Patient Safety and Medical Simulation Building along with other affiliated Baptist Health facilities. Baptist Health has committed to providing new career opportunities for those enrolled.

“Being able to participate in an LPN partnership of this type is an incredible opportunity,” said Judi Miller, Chief Learning Officer of Baptist Health. “We are excited to be a part of this program and look forward to being able to teach these students and in turn, better serve our patients.”

“Baptist Health has maintained a strong partnership with Trenholm for many years and we are proud to expand our education-to-employment opportunities through this new LPN program, added Russell Tyner, Chief Executive Officer and President of Baptist Health. “The sustainability of existing healthcare services and growth of future opportunities is highly contingent on having appropriately trained candidates and we know we can expect that with Trenholm students.”

“Together we will be ensuring that our students have expanded opportunities while increasing the number of qualified and skilled nurses into the workforce,” noted Dr. Tracie M. Carter, Dean of Health Sciences at TSCC.

The application process for the fall 2023 Cohort started Monday and runs through June 1 and is available at www.trenholmstate.edu/immediate-impact-program.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.