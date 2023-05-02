$500K grant to help Selma, Dallas County with long-term recovery efforts

DALLAS COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Dallas County residents continue to recover following the tornado that ripped through the area on Jan. 12, leaving a path of devastation in its wake. On Tuesday, U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell, AL-7, confirmed her office has secured a half-million dollar grant for the Alabama Tombigbee Regional Commission to continue long-term recovery efforts.

“Following the devastating January 12th storms, I hosted the first of what will be a series of community conversations to give the residents of Selma and Dallas County an opportunity to share their hopes and dreams for our recovery,” said Rep. Sewell. “Today, I’m thrilled to share that we have secured $500,000 from the [U.S. Department of Commerce’s] Economic Development Administration to develop a long-term plan in close coordination with our federal, state, and local partners.”

“As communities across Dallas County work to recover after January’s devastation, this assistance from the EDA will provide critical resources to help ensure that they can be well prepared for future emergencies. As a member of the Senate Committee on Appropriations, I will continue to partner with local and state officials as we work together to ensure that all Alabamians can live the American Dream,” said Senator Katie Britt, R-AL.

This is the latest in ongoing efforts at all levels of government to help Alabama’s 7th Congressional District recover. Sewell previously urged President Joe Biden to increase the federal cost share for the FEMA Public Assistance program for debris removal and emergency protective measures to 100%, which he granted on Feb. 9.

“The Economic Development Administration plays an important role in supporting locally-driven disaster recovery and resiliency plans,” said Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development Alejandra Y. Castillo. “This investment will help prepare Dallas County for future economic disruptions, such as those caused by recent natural disasters, including 2017′s Hurricane Nate and a tornado earlier this year.

“This grant is a major victory and will go a long way in helping us reimagine our communities,” Sewell said. “Working together, I know that we will turn tragedy into opportunity and come back even better and stronger than before.”

The project is funded by the Additional Supplemental Appropriations for Disaster Relief Act of 2019 (Pub. L. 116-20), which provided EDA with $600 million in additional Economic Adjustment Assistance (EAA) Program funds for disaster relief and recovery for areas affected by Hurricanes Florence, Michael, and Lane, Typhoons Yutu and Mangkhut, wildfires, volcanic eruptions, and other major natural disasters occurring in calendar year 2018, and tornadoes and floods occurring in calendar year 2019, under the Robert T. Stafford Act. More information is available on EDA’s Disaster Supplemental webpage.

