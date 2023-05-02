Alabama state rep pushing for police transparency and release of body camera video

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A push for more police transparency in Alabama is making headway in Montgomery.

House Bill 289 just passed through a house committee with a unanimous vote.

The bill would allow some people to see body camera video from law enforcement.

State representative Juandalynn Givan is sponsoring the bill.

She says a bill like this didn’t stand a chance at one point, and calls the moment historic.

Alabama law enforcement agencies have long been reluctant to let the public see body camera video.

Givan says all state law enforcement agencies are on board with the bill.

“For all of these law enforcement agencies to come on board, that’s history and historic in itself,” Givan said.

The bill aims to hold law enforcement agencies accountable by allowing the release of videos recorded by body-worn cameras or dashboard cameras.

Not everyone will be able to see it though, Givan says those most impacted will.

“So many families across this information has wanted. They’ve wanted access and accessibility to the recordings. If someone kills your loved ones you want to know who did it, you deserve a right to know,” Givan said.

Several families in Mobile, and across the bay, have been pleading for the release of body camera footage.

In March, Kordell Jones was killed during a raid at his home.

Police say a SWAT officer shot Jones when he jumped out a back window holding a rifle.

Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine and District Attorney Keith Blackwood have refused to release body camera video of the shooting.

“We would not release that video simply because it has evidentiary value,” Chief Prine said during a press conference in March.

In Baldwin County, family members are still calling for the release of body cam footage in the death of Otis French Jr.

French was shot by a Bay Minette police officer during a traffic stop last August.

Body-cam footage of fatal officer involved shooting in Bay Minette won’t be released

The Alabama Attorney’s General’s Office ruled the shooting was justified.

National attention around the deaths of George Floyd and Tyre Nichols is why Givan wants this bill passed in Alabama.

“We’ve seen throughout this country with everything that happened from George Floyd to others, how body cam information was very helpful,” Givan said. “Especially just recently with the brutal killing of Tyre Nichols in Memphis.

Givan says she expects the bill to be on the calendar for Thursday with a vote from the House of Representatives.

Once there, it will move on to the Senate.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.