Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

BCBS encouraging Alabama schools to apply for health, wellness grants

The grants are for the implementation of school-based health and wellness programs that...
The grants are for the implementation of school-based health and wellness programs that emphasize increased exercise and nutrition education involvement during the school year.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - In an ongoing effort to combat childhood obesity, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama is continuing its Be Healthy School Grant Program for the 2023-2024 school year.

Blue Cross will award grants up to $10,000 to 30 K-12 schools across the state. Since 2012, more than $2.6 million in 284 Be Healthy School Grants have been awarded statewide, impacting over 134,000 students.

“We sincerely appreciate our strong partnerships with schools across Alabama and are proud to see the positive results from the Be Healthy School Grant Program,” said Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama community relations manager Tim King. “This investment makes available the resources needed for our children to lead the healthiest lives possible, which long-term means a healthier Alabama.”

The grants are for the implementation of school-based health and wellness programs that emphasize increased exercise and nutrition education involvement during the school year.

Applications can be completed on the Blue Cross website. The deadline to apply is July 16. In addition to the funding, selected schools will be recognized with a Blue Cross Be Healthy School banner.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Montgomery man has died after being struck by a vehicle late Sunday night along Interstate...
Pedestrian killed after being hit by vehicle on I-65
Montgomery attorney pleads guilty to financial exploitation of the elderly
Former Las Vegas Raiders player Henry Ruggs listens in court on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, in Las...
Ex-Raiders player Henry Ruggs to plead guilty in fatal Las Vegas DUI case
Joshua Senn, 37, of McKenzie, is facing a murder charge for the 2020 homicide of Antonio Simmons.
Arrest made in 2020 Butler County murder case
Mortgage manager shares credit score tips

Latest News

Pine Level Elementary School
No toxins found at Autauga County school, district says
Rear Adm. Mike Brown addressed the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce and other local leaders.
Navy rear admiral speaks to leaders in hometown of Montgomery
President Biden and Senator McCarthy are finally set to meet and discuss U.S. debt limit and...
Biden and McCarthy to meet over U.S. debt
Representatives from 25 mental health providers will be in the ballpark to talk about important...
Montgomery Biscuits, state partner on mental health campaign