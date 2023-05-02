BCBS encouraging Alabama schools to apply for health, wellness grants

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - In an ongoing effort to combat childhood obesity, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama is continuing its Be Healthy School Grant Program for the 2023-2024 school year.

Blue Cross will award grants up to $10,000 to 30 K-12 schools across the state. Since 2012, more than $2.6 million in 284 Be Healthy School Grants have been awarded statewide, impacting over 134,000 students.

“We sincerely appreciate our strong partnerships with schools across Alabama and are proud to see the positive results from the Be Healthy School Grant Program,” said Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama community relations manager Tim King. “This investment makes available the resources needed for our children to lead the healthiest lives possible, which long-term means a healthier Alabama.”

The grants are for the implementation of school-based health and wellness programs that emphasize increased exercise and nutrition education involvement during the school year.

Applications can be completed on the Blue Cross website. The deadline to apply is July 16. In addition to the funding, selected schools will be recognized with a Blue Cross Be Healthy School banner.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.