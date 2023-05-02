Advertise
Camp Hill mayor proposes renaming city building after victim in Dadeville shooting

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Dadeville’s neighboring town of Camp Hill wants to honor one of the victims killed in the shooting – 18-year-old Philstavious ‘Phil’ Dowdell.

Camp Hill was his hometown, and Mayor Messiah Williams-Cole wants to rename their municipal complex’s council building as the Philstavious L. Dowdell Memorial Community Building.

He also offered to rename the town hall in honor of Karmeshae Thomas, a student-athlete who died in 2014.

A meeting with the city council will be held two weeks from today about the proposal.

