Company donates playground to historic Cleveland Avenue YMCA

By Bethany Davis
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 5:26 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Preschool students at the Historical Cleveland YMCA are now enjoying brand new playground equipment thanks to a generous donation from a local company, Hercules Incorporated.

Hercules Incorporated donated a new playground complete with shade structures, playsets, sensory panels, sandbox, trike path and safety surfacing totaling more than $50,000 to the YMCA for their preschool classes.

“The function of this playground is to focus on an outdoor learning environment for preschool students to grow their confidence and social interaction, all while being in a safe area.” Hercules Customer Experience Manager Jessica Hoagland said.

Hercules Incorporated, a national company based in the River Region and owned by Cloverdale resident Robert Price, has provided and installed all equipment and surfacing materials. The Eclectic, Alabama-based company has grown to serve not only the River Region but all of the United States by offering many turnkey outdoor solutions such as dog parks, playgrounds, outdoor music gardens and outdoor fitness solutions.

An official ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new playground is set for 10 a.m. Tuesday.

