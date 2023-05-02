Enterprise school administrator charged with domestic violence

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - An Enterprise High School assistant principal faces criminal charges.

Dothan police arrested 49-year-old Tracy Dyoun Cantlope Sunday on third-degree Domestic Violence allegations, jail records show.

The charge is a misdemeanor, and he was released on bond.

A police spokesperson said the charges involved a dispute between Cantlope and a family member.

Cantlope’s school biography shows he is married with three children, and a graduate of Northview High School in Dothan.

An email to Enterprise City Schools has been sent seeking comment.

