Enterprise school administrator charged with domestic violence

Tracy Cantlope's Dothan Police Department booking photo
Tracy Cantlope's Dothan Police Department booking photo
By Ken Curtis
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 8:19 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - An Enterprise High School assistant principal faces criminal charges.

Dothan police arrested 49-year-old Tracy Dyoun Cantlope Sunday on third-degree Domestic Violence allegations, jail records show.

The charge is a misdemeanor, and he was released on bond.

A police spokesperson said the charges involved a dispute between Cantlope and a family member.

Cantlope’s school biography shows he is married with three children, and a graduate of Northview High School in Dothan.

An email to Enterprise City Schools has been sent seeking comment.

