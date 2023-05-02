Advertise
Juvenile injured in Tuesday morning Montgomery shooting

A juvenile is being treated after being shot Tuesday morning, according to the Montgomery...
(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A juvenile is being treated after being shot Tuesday morning, according to the Montgomery Police Department.

Details are limited, but police and fire medics responded to the 2300 block of East South Boulevard around 11:25 a.m. on reports of a person having been shot. On scene, they found an injured boy, whose name and exact age have not been released.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment of a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

No other details regarding a suspect or motive were immediately clear. An investigation is ongoing.

