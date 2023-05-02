Advertise
Man arrested in Autauga County drug bust

David Clyde Taylor, 52, has been charged with trafficking marijuana, manufacturing...
David Clyde Taylor, 52, has been charged with trafficking marijuana, manufacturing methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.(Source: Autauga County Sheriff's Office)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Autauga County Sherriff’s Office arrested a man on multiple drug charges from a trafficking case that took place in April.

The sheriff’s office says David Clyde Taylor, 52, of Prattville, has been charged with trafficking marijuana, manufacturing methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the sheriff’s office, during the month of April, it conducted a marijuana trafficking investigation as a result of information and complaints from citizens. After gathering probable cause, they were able to obtain a search warrant for a residence on Mason Road in Prattville.

According to the sheriff’s office, during the month of April it conducted a marijuana...
According to the sheriff’s office, during the month of April it conducted a marijuana trafficking investigation as a result of information and complaints from citizens.(Source: Autauga County Sheriff's Office)

The search warrant was executed on April 21. Investigators say they recovered several pounds of marijuana located throughout the house drying, packaged in mason jars and in other containers. There was a hydroponic grow found in one of the rooms with marijuana growing.

The Autauga County Sheriff’s Office thanked everyone for the tips received and encourages citizens to report any suspicious activity that they observe in their neighborhoods.

