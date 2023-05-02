Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Man pleads guilty to killing 3 at Vestavia Hills church

Smith was sentenced to life without parole.
Smith was sentenced to life without parole.(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The man charged with killing three people at a potluck dinner at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church plead guilty to capital murder of two or more people Tuesday afternoon.

Robert Findlay Smith was charged in the murders of Sarah Yeager, Walter Rainey and Jane Pounds in June of 2022.

Smith was sentenced to life without parole.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Montgomery man has died after being struck by a vehicle late Sunday night along Interstate...
Pedestrian killed after being hit by vehicle on I-65
Montgomery attorney pleads guilty to financial exploitation of the elderly
Joshua Senn, 37, of McKenzie, is facing a murder charge for the 2020 homicide of Antonio Simmons.
Arrest made in 2020 Butler County murder case
Mortgage manager shares credit score tips
Pine Level Elementary School
Possible environmental situation causing illnesses at Autauga County school

Latest News

An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was struck and killed over the weekend in Pike...
Pedestrian killed in weekend hit-and-run near Troy
A juvenile is being treated after being shot Tuesday morning, according to the Montgomery...
Juvenile injured in Tuesday morning Montgomery shooting
David Clyde Taylor, 52, has been charged with trafficking marijuana, manufacturing...
Man arrested in Autauga County drug bust
Performances will be held on May 12 and May 13 at Montgomery Ballet’s Studio Theater and at the...
Montgomery Ballet announces spring concert performances