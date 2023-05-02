Montgomery Ballet announces spring concert performances

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Ballet has announced its spring concert which will showcase a blend of classical and contemporary works.

Performances will be held on May 12 and May 13 at Montgomery Ballet’s Studio Theater at 1044 East Fairview Avenue. The Chapel at The Waters in Pike Road will also host a performance on May 17. All shows will start at 6 p.m., with doors opening at 5:45 p.m.

The spring concert features “Le Conservatoire” by August Bournonville, a classic ballet that showcases the beauty, grace, and technical skills of Montgomery Ballet’s dancers. The company will also present “Lights,” an innovative contemporary work created by Montgomery Ballet’s Artistic Director Danny Mitsios and curated by Jake Pughe of Gravity MGM.

“We are excited to bring this diverse program to our audiences,” said Mitsios. “Our dancers have worked incredibly hard to bring both classical and contemporary works to life, and we can’t wait to share their passion and dedication with our community.”

Tickets for Montgomery Ballet’s 2023 spring concert are available here.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.