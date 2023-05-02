Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Montgomery Biscuits, state partner on mental health campaign

The Strike Out Stigma campaign mixes mental health education with baseball
Representatives from 25 mental health providers will be in the ballpark to talk about important...
Representatives from 25 mental health providers will be in the ballpark to talk about important resources available throughout the River Region.(Source: WSFA12 News)
By Julia Avant
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Biscuits are mixing baseball with mental health education during their home stand this week. It’ll be about more than balls and strikes when the Biscuits host the Biloxi Shuckers at Riverwalk Stadium.

Mental health awareness and substance abuse are the focus of the Strike Out Stigma campaign. Representatives from 25 mental health providers will be in the ballpark to talk about important resources available throughout the River Region.

“This offers the opportunity for hundreds of additional fans to get first-hand information and vital mental health resources in the River Region,” said Alabama Department of Mental Health Commissioner Kim Boswell.

The games Tuesday and Saturday are military nights where the Alabama departments of mental health and veterans affairs will share information about resources specifically for current and former military members and their families.

The Biscuits say they have been proud partners with mental health advocates for the last five seasons.

“It’s very important to the Biscuits to shine a light on these things. It’s one of those things you never know what someone is going through,” Biscuits General Manager Mike Murphy said. “You never know how we can make an impact in somebody.”

One of the most notable resources is the 9-8-8 crisis number, which was activated last summer. So far, over 2,100 people have called to get help.

A new crisis center, Carastar Health in Montgomery, opened in April and has helped people as young as five who face issues like depression, anxiety, psychosis and people considering suicide.

Alabama has opened four crisis centers statewide and is awaiting the opening of two more.

For more resources provided by the Alabama Department of Mental Health, click here.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Montgomery man has died after being struck by a vehicle late Sunday night along Interstate...
Pedestrian killed after being hit by vehicle on I-65
Montgomery attorney pleads guilty to financial exploitation of the elderly
Former Las Vegas Raiders player Henry Ruggs listens in court on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, in Las...
Ex-Raiders player Henry Ruggs to plead guilty in fatal Las Vegas DUI case
Joshua Senn, 37, of McKenzie, is facing a murder charge for the 2020 homicide of Antonio Simmons.
Arrest made in 2020 Butler County murder case
Mortgage manager shares credit score tips

Latest News

Rear Adm. Mike Brown addressed the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce and other local leaders.
Navy rear admiral speaks to leaders in hometown of Montgomery
A 16-year-old is graduating from the University of Alabama this month.
‘Huge blessing’: 16-year-old set to graduate from University of Alabama
Ohio’s top gambling regulator has barred licensed sports books in the state from accepting bets...
Ohio gambling regulator halts betting on Alabama baseball
Dadeville shooting victim Cara Johns recovering after being shot three times
Dadeville shooting victim Cara Johns recovering after being shot three times