More nice afternoons and chilly nights

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The unseasonably cool start to May will continue for the next few days before a major pattern shift occurs heading into the weekend. Highs will be a touch warmer today than yesterday in the upper 70s.

Sunshine and windy conditions for today. (WSFA 12 News)

Similar to what we saw yesterday, it will be breezy to windy both today and tomorrow. Wind speeds will be 10-20 mph with gusts of 25-35 mph today. It will look and feel pretty much identical to Monday. The wind speeds come down a bit tomorrow.

The wind relaxes even more by Thursday with the sunshine and below normal temperatures continuing. Highs will be in the middle 70s tomorrow and the upper 70s come Thursday.

The pattern will turn more humid by the weekend. (WSFA 12 News)

The mornings through Thursday will be on the chilly side. Under mostly clear skies each night temperatures will bottom out in the middle and upper 40s. As we’re seeing this morning, there could even be some lower 40s in the typically colder locations! This truly looks like the last time we see 40s until later this fall, so be sure to enjoy it while we’ve got it!

Temps are back in the 80s starting Friday as a warmer and more humid regime engulfs the Deep South. That increase in humidity will subsequently result in increasing rain chances...

Rain chances come up a little bit by the weekend. (WSFA 12 News)

Friday should be dry, then chances for randomly isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms enter the forecast starting Saturday. The upcoming weekend will certainly not be a washout despite the uptick in rain chances. At most we’re talking hit or miss rain and storms with coverage around 30-40%.

The warm temps, noticeable humidity and chances for rain stick with us as we head into the second week of May. No severe weather or flooding are in the forecast as we see it right now.

