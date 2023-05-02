Advertise
Navy rear admiral speaks to leaders in hometown of Montgomery

Rear Adm. Mike Brown addressed the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce and other local leaders.
Rear Adm. Mike Brown addressed the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce and other local leaders.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Rear Adm. Mike Brown, a Montgomery native, was in his hometown Tuesday to address the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce and other local leaders.

Brown currently serves as the reserve deputy chief of naval operations for information warfare.

During the visit, he discussed the role the Navy plays in America’s prosperity and way of life. He also made a special appeal to those in attendance and the Navy’s recruiting efforts.

“So I want to end my remarks with an appeal to all of you as major influencers in Montgomery, influencers to meet the many young people you have in your families or whom you teach or coach or know through your church or workplace, the Navy, like all services, is facing major headwinds in recruiting right now,” said Brown.

Brown also discussed career opportunities that the Navy offers, as well as the benefits that come with joining the naval service.

The Montgomery visit was part of the Navy’s community outreach program to better connect with U.S. citizens.

Brown graduated from Lee High School.

