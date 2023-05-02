Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

No toxins found at Autauga County school, district says

Pine Level Elementary School
Pine Level Elementary School(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Jonathan Grass
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEATSVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Autauga County Board of Education has an update on the health situation that’s been affecting students at Pine Level Elementary School.

School officials said dozens of students have reported skin and eye irritations, prompting an investigation into what was thought to be a possible “environmental situation.”

The school system says testing by multiple local and federal agencies concluded there were no identified environmental poisons or toxins. This stems from investigations by the Alabama Department of Environmental Management, Civil Support, local fire and regional hazardous material operations fire units, the Autauga County Emergency Management Agency and the Alabama Department of Public Health.

“While the good news is there are no harmful chemicals in the area, the inability to pinpoint an exact reason for these adverse reactions is frustrating for everyone,” the school district said in a statement.

Officials say they have determined the students’ symptoms are the result of overexposure to pollen in the area.

Local agencies will continue to test over the next few days as a precaution. Classes were virtual Tuesday to allow for building cleaning. Normal operations will resume Wednesday.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Montgomery man has died after being struck by a vehicle late Sunday night along Interstate...
Pedestrian killed after being hit by vehicle on I-65
Montgomery attorney pleads guilty to financial exploitation of the elderly
Former Las Vegas Raiders player Henry Ruggs listens in court on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, in Las...
Ex-Raiders player Henry Ruggs to plead guilty in fatal Las Vegas DUI case
Joshua Senn, 37, of McKenzie, is facing a murder charge for the 2020 homicide of Antonio Simmons.
Arrest made in 2020 Butler County murder case
Mortgage manager shares credit score tips

Latest News

The grants are for the implementation of school-based health and wellness programs that...
BCBS encouraging Alabama schools to apply for health, wellness grants
Rear Adm. Mike Brown addressed the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce and other local leaders.
Navy rear admiral speaks to leaders in hometown of Montgomery
President Biden and Senator McCarthy are finally set to meet and discuss U.S. debt limit and...
Biden and McCarthy to meet over U.S. debt
Representatives from 25 mental health providers will be in the ballpark to talk about important...
Montgomery Biscuits, state partner on mental health campaign