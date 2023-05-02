No toxins found at Autauga County school, district says

DEATSVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Autauga County Board of Education has an update on the health situation that’s been affecting students at Pine Level Elementary School.

School officials said dozens of students have reported skin and eye irritations, prompting an investigation into what was thought to be a possible “environmental situation.”

The school system says testing by multiple local and federal agencies concluded there were no identified environmental poisons or toxins. This stems from investigations by the Alabama Department of Environmental Management, Civil Support, local fire and regional hazardous material operations fire units, the Autauga County Emergency Management Agency and the Alabama Department of Public Health.

“While the good news is there are no harmful chemicals in the area, the inability to pinpoint an exact reason for these adverse reactions is frustrating for everyone,” the school district said in a statement.

Officials say they have determined the students’ symptoms are the result of overexposure to pollen in the area.

Local agencies will continue to test over the next few days as a precaution. Classes were virtual Tuesday to allow for building cleaning. Normal operations will resume Wednesday.

