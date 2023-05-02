Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Pedestrian killed in weekend hit-and-run near Troy

An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was struck and killed over the weekend in Pike...
An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was struck and killed over the weekend in Pike County, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has confirmed.(WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was struck and killed over the weekend in Pike County, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has confirmed. ALEA has since identified the victim as 31-year-old Troy resident Roger James Zorn Jr.

According to investigators, Zorn was hit by a vehicle just before 4 a.m. Saturday on U.S. Highway 231, near the 175 mile marker in Pike County. That’s about four miles south of Troy.

ALEA said the driver of the vehicle that hit Zorn left the scene of the crash. No details on the identity of the driver or type of vehicle they were driving has been released.

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to call (334) 983-4587.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Montgomery man has died after being struck by a vehicle late Sunday night along Interstate...
Pedestrian killed after being hit by vehicle on I-65
Montgomery attorney pleads guilty to financial exploitation of the elderly
Joshua Senn, 37, of McKenzie, is facing a murder charge for the 2020 homicide of Antonio Simmons.
Arrest made in 2020 Butler County murder case
Mortgage manager shares credit score tips
Pine Level Elementary School
Possible environmental situation causing illnesses at Autauga County school

Latest News

Smith was sentenced to life without parole.
Man pleads guilty to killing 3 at Vestavia Hills church
A juvenile is being treated after being shot Tuesday morning, according to the Montgomery...
Juvenile injured in Tuesday morning Montgomery shooting
David Clyde Taylor, 52, has been charged with trafficking marijuana, manufacturing...
Man arrested in Autauga County drug bust
Performances will be held on May 12 and May 13 at Montgomery Ballet’s Studio Theater and at the...
Montgomery Ballet announces spring concert performances