Restaurant owners to pay more than $100K in back wages after denying chefs overtime

A restaurant in Hawaii has been ordered to pay more than $100,000 in back wages after denying...
A restaurant in Hawaii has been ordered to pay more than $100,000 in back wages after denying chefs overtime.(stocksnap from Pixabay via Canva)
By KHNL staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HONOLULU (KHNL//Gray News) - Restaurant owners in Honolulu have been ordered to pay their employees thousands of dollars in back wages and damages after violating overtime rules.

KHNL reports the owners of Imanas Tei restaurant, Keiji Fukuda and Yuki Naka, denied 10 chefs overtime wages, despite many working as many as 20 hours extra each week.

Investigators with the Department of Labor said the denied wages totaled about $102,000.

According to the department, Fukuda and Naka characterized the workers as management rather than meal preparers and failed to pay the entitled overtime wages to the chefs.

“Overtime earned must be overtime paid,” Wage and Hour Division District Director Terrence Trotter said. “Paying salaries to kitchen staff does not allow an employer to evade its obligation to pay workers all of their legally earned wages.”

Fukuda and Naka also reportedly failed to keep records of all hours worked, including those overtime hours, leading to federal record-keeping violations.

In addition to recovering back wages and damages, the department assessed $4,488 in civil money penalties for the willful nature of the violations.

Copyright 2023 KHNL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

