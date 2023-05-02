Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Wendy’s brings back the Strawberry Frosty for summer

Wendy's brings back the Strawberry Frosty.
Wendy's brings back the Strawberry Frosty.(Wendy's)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Wendy’s announced the return of the Strawberry Frosty on Tuesday and is available now.

The Strawberry Frosty joins the Chocolate Frosty and replaces the Vanilla Frosty for a limited time.

“Wendy’s Frosty treats are one of the most iconic desserts in fast food and the Strawberry Frosty was a welcome surprise for consumers’ palates last summer,” said John Li, vice president of culinary innovation for The Wendy’s Company, in a press release. “The sweet and real strawberry puree we use delivers the refreshing taste of summer in every spoonful. After the response we saw last year, we knew it was something that deserved to reclaim its place on this summer’s menu!”

The Strawberry Frosty made its first appearance in 2022.

Wendy’s also announced two new items to their Made To Crave Menu - the Ghost Pepper Ranch Chicken Sandwich and Ghost Pepper Fries.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Montgomery man has died after being struck by a vehicle late Sunday night along Interstate...
Pedestrian killed after being hit by vehicle on I-65
Montgomery attorney pleads guilty to financial exploitation of the elderly
Joshua Senn, 37, of McKenzie, is facing a murder charge for the 2020 homicide of Antonio Simmons.
Arrest made in 2020 Butler County murder case
Mortgage manager shares credit score tips
Pine Level Elementary School
Possible environmental situation causing illnesses at Autauga County school

Latest News

FILE - This photo provided by the Hennepin County, Minn., Sheriff's Office on June 3, 2020,...
Ex-officer Thao convicted of aiding George Floyd’s killing
David Clyde Taylor, 52, has been charged with trafficking marijuana, manufacturing...
Man arrested in Autauga County drug bust
Police are investigating after a woman was stabbed in a transient camp near UC Davis on Monday
2 fatal stabbings, 1 attempt rattle California college town
Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25, is facing charges of DUI causing serious bodily injury/death and...
Affidavit: Woman charged in DUI crash that killed bride refused sobriety test, needed help standing
Lisa Birnbach arrives to federal court to testify as part of a lawsuit against former President...
Trump accuser’s friend says E. Jean Carroll is telling truth