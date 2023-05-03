1-year-old dies after being struck by SUV in Crenshaw County

CRENSHAW COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A single-vehicle crash has claimed the life of a 1-year-old in Crenshaw County.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the incident happened at 4:05 p.m. Tuesday on Hawkins Road, two miles south of Dozier.

Senior Trooper Kendra R. McKinney said the child was critically injured after being struck by a 2014 Ford Escape. The child was taken to a local hospital for treatment but later died.

No other information about the crash has been publicly released.

