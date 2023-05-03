Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

1-year-old dies after being struck by SUV in Crenshaw County

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the incident happened Tuesday on Hawkins Road,...
According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the incident happened Tuesday on Hawkins Road, two miles south of Dozier.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRENSHAW COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A single-vehicle crash has claimed the life of a 1-year-old in Crenshaw County.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the incident happened at 4:05 p.m. Tuesday on Hawkins Road, two miles south of Dozier.

Senior Trooper Kendra R. McKinney said the child was critically injured after being struck by a 2014 Ford Escape. The child was taken to a local hospital for treatment but later died.

No other information about the crash has been publicly released.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Las Vegas Raiders player Henry Ruggs listens in court on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, in Las...
Ex-Raiders player Henry Ruggs to plead guilty in fatal Las Vegas DUI case
Montgomery attorney pleads guilty to financial exploitation of the elderly
Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25, is facing charges of DUI causing serious bodily injury/death and...
Affidavit: Woman charged in DUI crash that killed bride refused sobriety test, needed help standing
David Clyde Taylor, 52, has been charged with trafficking marijuana, manufacturing...
Man arrested in Autauga County drug bust
A juvenile is being treated after being shot Tuesday morning, according to the Montgomery...
Juvenile injured in Tuesday morning Montgomery shooting

Latest News

The Chambers County Sheriff’s Office arrested 71 people on over 180 charges.
Chambers Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests 71 people on over 180 drug charges
Auburn 5-year-old’s curiosity leads to good deed
Auburn 5-year-old’s curiosity leads to good deed
Being Real with Bethany: Sponsored by The Weight Clinic and Alfa Insurance.
Episode 6: ‘Having permission to be me’
Montgomery girl scout receives gold award
Montgomery girl scout receives gold award