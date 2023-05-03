Advertise
11-year-old injured in Henry County drive-by shooting

Who will be the next Henry County Sheriff?
Who will be the next Henry County Sheriff?(WTVY)
By WTVY Staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENRY COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A drive-by shooting occurred Tuesday night leaving the homeowner and HCSO with many questions unanswered.

According to Eric Blankenship, Henry County Sheriff, the shooting occurred on County Road 46.

An 11-year-old girl was hit in the shooting, Sheriff Blankenship told News4. She was shot in the back.

Blankenship said she is in stable condition and is expected to be okay.

Another person was grazed during the incident.

HCSO is working alongside SBI to see if the shooting has any connection to a recent shooting in Barbour County.

If anyone has information that could help the investigation, you are encouraged to contact Henry County Sheriff’s Office immediately.

