2023 Joe Sewell Memorial Award finalists announced

WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - This year’s senior finalists for the Joe Sewell Memorial Award and John Sewell Memorial Scholarship have been named.

The award honors Christian high school senior athletes in Elmore County. One male and one female senior from Elmore County high schools are chosen each year for the Joe Sewell Memorial Award and $3,000 John Sewell Scholarship. Male and female winners in individual categories get $1,000 scholarships.

This year’s winners are:

Boy’s leadership award - Colton Wayne Wheeler - Holtville High School

Boy’s academic award - Taylor Gunn - Wetumpka High School

Boy’s church, community and character award - Samuel Allen Silas - Holtville High School

Boy’s athletic award - Matthew Payton Stephenson - Elmore County High School

Boy’s overall award - Gavin Baxley - Wetumpka High School

Girl’s leadership award - Becca Worrell - Wetumpka High School

Girl’s academic award - Kiley Sisson - Wetumpka High School

Girl’s church, community and character award - Allye Justiss - Elmore County High School

Girl’s athletic award - Emma Renee Chavers - New Life Christian Academy

Girl’s overall award - Courtney Sides - Elmore County High School

The award is named for Joe Sewell, a native of the Titus community who had a successful baseball career in the majors from 1920-1933. He was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1977.

