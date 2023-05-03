Advertise
2023 Joe Sewell Memorial Award finalists announced

The winners of the Joe Sewell Memorial Award and John Sewell Memorial Scholarship were honored on May 2, 2023.
The winners of the Joe Sewell Memorial Award and John Sewell Memorial Scholarship were honored on May 2, 2023.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Jonathan Grass
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - This year’s senior finalists for the Joe Sewell Memorial Award and John Sewell Memorial Scholarship have been named.

The award honors Christian high school senior athletes in Elmore County. One male and one female senior from Elmore County high schools are chosen each year for the Joe Sewell Memorial Award and $3,000 John Sewell Scholarship. Male and female winners in individual categories get $1,000 scholarships.

This year’s winners are:

  • Boy’s leadership award - Colton Wayne Wheeler - Holtville High School
  • Boy’s academic award - Taylor Gunn - Wetumpka High School
  • Boy’s church, community and character award - Samuel Allen Silas - Holtville High School
  • Boy’s athletic award - Matthew Payton Stephenson - Elmore County High School
  • Boy’s overall award - Gavin Baxley - Wetumpka High School
  • Girl’s leadership award - Becca Worrell - Wetumpka High School
  • Girl’s academic award - Kiley Sisson - Wetumpka High School
  • Girl’s church, community and character award - Allye Justiss - Elmore County High School
  • Girl’s athletic award - Emma Renee Chavers - New Life Christian Academy
  • Girl’s overall award - Courtney Sides - Elmore County High School

The award is named for Joe Sewell, a native of the Titus community who had a successful baseball career in the majors from 1920-1933. He was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1977.

