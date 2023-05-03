Alabama lawmakers give final approval to election security bills

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Lawmakers in Montgomery voted on the final passage of two election bills that codify practices that already in state code into law.

The first bill that passed mandates the use of paper ballots. The second bans electronic vote-counting machines that connect to the internet.

Supporters of the bill say these clarify the administrative code and provide other benefits to the state elections system.

“The whole purpose of having paper ballots because you can go through and count and make sure if a machine says there’s 607 ballots in this box, you can go through and count and make sure there’s 607 pieces of paper,” said Rep. Matt Simpson, R-Baldwin County.

These bills now go to Gov. Kay Ivey for possible signage. If signed, the paper ballot bill goes into effect immediately and the vote counting bill will be in effect three months after signage.

Secretary of State Wes Allen said he is in support of both bills.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.