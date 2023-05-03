Alabama lawmakers return from border tour ahead of Title 42 expiration

(WSFA) - Republican leaders from both chambers of the Alabama Legislature have returned home from a trip to the U.S. southern border just days before the expiration of Title 42, a Trump-era immigration policy that allows for the quick expulsion of migrants on public health grounds during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Alabama Senate president Pro Temp Greg Reed, Alabama House speaker Nathaniel Ledbetter and others, including state Attorney General Steve Marshall, toured the border walls and rode with federal agents along the Rio Grande River, which creates part of the border between the U.S. and Mexico.

Reed and Ledbetter urged their colleagues to continue to pass laws that would address issues they say originate at the southern border.

“Whether it’s the illegal drug by the cartel coming into our country, being cocaine or fentanyl or marijuana, or if it’s human trafficking, that we are aware of it, that we know what’s going on, and you’ll see legislation passed to try to protect Alabamians in the future because of what we’ve seen,” Ledbetter said.

Alabama lawmakers have already passed a bill, which has since been signed into law, that creates mandatory minimum sentences for possession of fentanyl.

On Wednesday U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) also renewed his calls to secure the border.

“On President Biden’s first day in office, he replaced the expanding border wall with a flashing, red ‘Now Open’ sign,” Tuberville said. “Since then, we’ve seen more than five million people walk through Biden’s open door and into our country, bringing a devastating drug epidemic and out-of-control human trafficking with them.”

Tuberville says the “dire situation” at the border will get worse when Title 42 expires and is urging the Biden administration to “reinstate Trump-era migration policies, close the loopholes in the asylum system, and support our brave border patrol.”

The U.S. Supreme Court decide not to hear arguments on Title 42, as it had planned in March. The Biden administration has stated that the end of the COVID-19 public health emergency on May 11 will also mean the end of Title 42.

