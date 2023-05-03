Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Alabama modernizes, simplifies state adoption process

A bill to streamline and modernize Alabama's adoption process has passed the state's...
A bill to streamline and modernize Alabama's adoption process has passed the state's legislature and was signed into law Wednesday by Gov. Kay Ivey.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A bill aimed at modernizing and improving Alabama’s adoption process has been signed into law by Gov. Kay Ivey after more than four years of legislative work.

“Alabama is, once again, putting families first and taking action to solidify us as the most pro-life state in the nation,” Ivey said Wednesday after signing House Bill 101. “Alabama has consistently set state records for adoptions and placed thousands of children in loving, forever homes.”

The bill, sponsored by Rep. Ginny Shaver, R-Cherokee County, separates the processes for adults and children and clarifies which court can hear adoption issues. It also allows case handlers to communicate with each other while keeping the adoptee and biological parents’ information safe.

READ MORE
Heart Gallery Alabama

Meet some of the children in Alabama who are looking to find their forever family.

“It will cut some of the time off of the adoption process,” Shaver said in March, noting that “the most time-consuming aspect is terminating parental rights.”

The bill passed the House and the Senate by unanimous votes.

There are currently more than 5,000 children in Alabama’s foster care system. This is the first change to the state’s adoption code in more than 30 years.

The legislation was crafted with help from the Alabama Law Institute, which was created by the Legislature in 1967 with the purpose of clarifying and simplifying state laws.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery attorney pleads guilty to financial exploitation of the elderly
Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25, is facing charges of DUI causing serious bodily injury/death and...
Affidavit: Woman charged in DUI crash that killed bride refused sobriety test, needed help standing
David Clyde Taylor, 52, has been charged with trafficking marijuana, manufacturing...
Man arrested in Autauga County drug bust
A juvenile is being treated after being shot Tuesday morning, according to the Montgomery...
Juvenile injured in Tuesday morning Montgomery shooting

Latest News

First responders are near the scene of an active shooting in Midtown Atlanta.
LIVE: 1 killed, at least 3 hurt in shooting at Atlanta medical building, police say
Governor Kay Ivey gave remarks and presented awards at the Governor's Trade Excellence Awards...
Gov. Ivey Honors Tuskegee University and Alabama exporters with ‘Trade Excellence Awards’
Stephen "tWitch" Boss, left, and Allison Holker arrive at the world premiere of "Flatliners" at...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ wife speaks out in first TV interview since husband’s death
A Georgia man has been charged for reportedly attempting to dispose of stolen property at...
Attempted steel theft foiled by Montgomery recycling company