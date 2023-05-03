Advertise
Alabama Senate OKs ban on trans athletes at a college level

Alabama could soon join states that ban transgender women from playing on female sports teams in college, under legislation nearing final approval in the state
Alabama could soon join states that ban transgender women from playing on female sports teams...
Alabama could soon join states that ban transgender women from playing on female sports teams in college, under legislation nearing final approval in the state.(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By KIM CHANDLER
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama could soon join other states that ban transgender women from playing on female sports teams in college, under legislation nearing final approval in the state.

State senators voted 26-4 on Wednesday for the House-passed legislation that extends a 2021 ban on transgender athletes on K-12 sports teams to also include college teams. The bill now returns to the Alabama House of Representatives where lawmakers must decide whether to accept a minor change to the bill.

The bill is part of a wave of restrictions on transgender people being pushed in conservative states. At least 20 other states have now imposed restrictions on transgender athletes at the K-12 or collegiate level, or both. Supporters said transgender women have an unfair advantage in competition.

“They are bigger than women. They are stronger. They're faster. They have larger hearts, denser bones, stronger muscles," Republican Sen. April Weaver, of Brierfield, said. “I don't think that is something any hormone therapy can undo.”

Opponents have said the bills are about shaming transgender people and are rooted in discrimination and politics.

“An outright ban on transgender athletes perpetuates anti-LGBTQ+ stigma, is not based on the facts, and does nothing to actually help women’s sports,” Carmarion D. Anderson-Harvey, Alabama director of the LGBTQ+ advocacy group Human Rights Campaign, said last month about the bill.

The bill states that sports teams “designated for females, women, or girls shall not be open to a biological male.” Similarly, a “biological female” would also not be allowed to participate on teams for boys and men.

Democratic Sen. Rodger Smitherman, of Birmingham, asked Weaver how a school would know a person's gender at birth. Weaver replied that the person's original birth certificate would suffice.

The bill has faced nominal opposition in the Alabama Legislature. The bill cleared the House of Representatives on an 83-5 vote with more than a dozen members abstaining on the vote.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

