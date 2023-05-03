ALEA: Trooper gets sick after naloxone administered nearby

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has given an update on a state trooper who became ill on the job Wednesday morning.

ALEA says the trooper was taking someone to the Macon County jail shortly before 11:30 a.m. when that person became ill. Emergency services were called to the scene.

ALEA says naloxone was administered to the subject, who was taken to East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika.

Shortly after the naloxone was administered, ALEA says the trooper also fell ill and was also taken to East Alabama Medical Center.

No other information was released. The current condition of either person is not clear.

