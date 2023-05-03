Advertise
Amber Alert issued for 7-month-old from Indianapolis in allegedly stolen car

An Amber Alert was issued for Jackson Shugars, a 7-month-old boy from Indianapolis, after a car was allegedly stolen with him inside.
An Amber Alert was issued for Jackson Shugars, a 7-month-old boy from Indianapolis, after a car was allegedly stolen with him inside.(IMPD)
By 16 News Now and Gray News staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU/Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a 7-month-old boy from Indianapolis after a car was allegedly stolen with him inside.

The Indianapolis Police Department is searching for 7-month-old Jackson Shugars, who is believed to be in extreme danger. He was last seen Tuesday at 7:41 p.m. in Indianapolis, WNDU reports.

Jackson has blonde hair and blue eyes. He is 2 feet, 1 inches tall and weighs 15 pounds. He was last seen wearing a brown and blue onesie.

Officers responded about 7:45 p.m. to a report of a vehicle stolen with the baby inside. That vehicle is described as a tan 2003 Ford Taurus with an Indiana “In God We Trust” plate with number TUN805.

The suspect is a white female with a black and white jacket and black leggings. She is believed to be driving the allegedly stolen Taurus.

The allegedly stolen vehicle is described as a tan 2003 Ford Taurus with an Indiana “In God We...
The allegedly stolen vehicle is described as a tan 2003 Ford Taurus with an Indiana “In God We Trust” plate with number TUN805.(IMPD)

If you have any information on this incident, contact the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department at 317-327-6540 or 911.

