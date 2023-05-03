Attempted steel theft foiled by Montgomery recycling company

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Georgia man has been charged for reportedly attempting to dispose of stolen property at a Montgomery recycling center.

According to Montgomery police, Milagro Sanders, 40 of Atlanta, Ga., is charged with first-degree receiving stolen property. He was charged after an incident that took place Tuesday at about 12:50 p.m. in the 3800 block of Mobile Highway.

An arrest affidavit identified the business as Capital Recycling Inc. Sanders was charged after “intentionally receiving, retaining or disposing of stolen property.” The stolen property was identified as four-steel coils valued at $124,000.

A Georgia man has been charged for reportedly attempting to dispose of stolen property at Capital Recycling Center in Montgomery. ((Source: WSFA 12 News))

The affidavit added that the coils were identified as the property of Outokumpu Stainless USA, located in south Alabama. Photos from the scene show the large steel coils still in the shrink wrapping on the flatbed of a tractor-trailer.

Sanders was identified as the suspect in the case and was taken into custody at the scene and charged. He was taken to the Montgomery County Detention Center and placed under $12,500 bail.

Capital Recycling Inc. made a social post about the incident, adding that they deal with these situations from time to time.

Helped some people out yesterday. This story will be hard to top but I’m sure someone will try. Posted by Capital Recycling, Inc. on Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Additional details surrounding the case were not made public.

