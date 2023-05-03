Big pattern change arrives this weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The unseasonably cool start to May will continue for the next couple of days before a major pattern shift occurs heading into the weekend. Highs will be a touch cooler today than yesterday in the middle and upper 70s.

Unlike yesterday it won’t be very windy today. Wind speeds will be much lower around 10 mph throughout your Wednesday. Low wind speeds will continue through the weekend.

Another chilly night will occur tonight with lows in the 40s. (WSFA 12 News)

Highs will be in the upper 70s tomorrow with some hitting 80 or 81 degrees with mostly sunny skies. Before that, there is one more chilly night ahead tonight with temperatures bottoming out in the middle and upper 40s. This will likely be the last time we see 40s until late in the fall, so be sure to enjoy it!

Temps are back in the 80s areawide starting Friday as a warmer and more humid pattern takes over across the Deep South. That increase in humidity will subsequently result in daily rain and storm chances. Friday will be dry for most of us, then the chance for randomly isolated to scattered showers and storms enters the forecast.

Isolated to scattered showers and storms are possible this weekend. (WSFA 12 News)

The weekend will not be a washout despite the rain chances. At most we’re talking hit or miss showers and storms with coverage around 30-40%. High temperatures will be in the middle and upper 80s.

The warm temps, noticeable humidity and chances for scattered daily showers and storms stick with us as we head into the second week of May. No severe weather or flooding are in the forecast -- just typical summertime activity that affects some and not others!

Isolated to scattered showers and storms will be possible this weekend and next week. (WSFA 12 News)

