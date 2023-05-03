Chambers Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests 71 people on over 180 drug charges

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Chambers County Sheriff’s Office arrested 71 people on over 180 charges.

For the past three months, agencies in Chambers County conducted numerous operations, traffic stops and search warrants that resulted in the execution of 16 search warrants, and the arrest of 71 individuals on 181 charges.

Below are the following arrests:

Paul Keith Johnson, 52, of Lagrange: Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Meth) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Travis Dwight Smith, 38, of Valley: Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Cocaine Powder) – Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Meth) – Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Synthetics) and Possession of Marijuana 1st.

Derrick Gibson, 50, of Lanett: Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Crack Cocaine) - Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Daniel Williams Jr, 49, of Lanett: Trafficking in Cocaine (Crack) – Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance with intent to Distribute (Powder Cocaine) - Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Prescription Pills) - Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Keionte Michael Dent, 22, of Valley: Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Prescription Pills) – Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Michael Fulghum, 43, of Valley: Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Meth) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Eddie Harper, 47, of Lanett: Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Meth)

Louie Allen Alford Jr., 42, of Valley: Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Meth Ice) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Arthur Aquanda Young, 44, of Lanett: Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Meth).

Robert Render 44, of, Valley: Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Meth) – Possession of Marijuana 2nd - Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Certain Persons Forbidden to Possess Pistol.

David Esquivel, 18, of Lanett: Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Richard Clark, 54, of Valley: Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Meth).

Bernard Glaze, 37, of Valley: Possession of Marijuana 2nd - Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Attempt to Elude and Reckless Endangerment.

Phillip Jared McGill, 47, of Lanett: Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Meth).

Trentavious Hakeem Avery, 27, of Valley: Possession of Marijuana 1st (2) Counts and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (2) Counts.

Christopher Mendoza Moore, 39, of Lanett: Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Andrew Lewis Walker, 60, of Lanett: Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Jamie D. Morgan, 43, of Lafayette: Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Meth).

Darius Cortez Barefeild, 23, of Montgomery: Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Jonathan Desmond Tomlin, 44, of Valley: Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Meth) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Jeremiah Bledsoe, 37, of Lanett: Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute (Crack Cocaine) - Possession of Marijuana 1st and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Kevin Pugh, 48, of Dothan: Trafficking in Methamphetamine - Possession of Marijuana 1st and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Phillip Whaley, 35, of Wedowee: Trafficking in Methamphetamine – Possession of Marijuana 1st and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Colby Diane Pike, 23, of West Point: Unlawful Possession of a controlled Substance (Meth).

Brandon Lee Watwood, 29, of Lanett: Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Meth).

Jody Lee Landreth, 54, of Valley: Unlawful Possession of a Controlled (Meth) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Thomas Garrick, 33, of Mobile: Manufacturing Methamphetamine – Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Meth) - Possession of Marijuana 1st and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Jamie Vincent, 30, of Cedar Town: Manufacturing Methamphetamine - Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Meth) – Possession of Marijuana 1st and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Dequeaze Kenya James, 43, of Lanett: Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Meth) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Misty Leigh Perry,41, of Marietta: Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Meth) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Cody Wayne Roberson, 23, of Greenville: Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute (Meth) – Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Synthetics) – Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Courtney Renee Henley, 28, of Dadeville: Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute (Meth) - Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance – (Synthetics) – Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Derious Dwyann Glaze, 42, of Notasulga: Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Meth) – Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Synthetics) – Possession of Marijuana 2nd - Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Prescription Pills) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Robert Adam Smith, 49, of Columbus: Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Meth) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Jakevious Isiah Pitts, 21, of Lafayette: Possession of Marijuana 2nd.

Alexavier Dajour Rivers, 23, of Valley: Possession of Marijuana 1st and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Naomi Nasha McKee, 25, of Roanoke: Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Meth) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Ladonte Terrell 26, of, Midway: Trafficking in Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Bryson Williams, 34, of Auburn: Trafficking in Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Cameron Woody, 29, of Lafayette: Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Crack Cocaine) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Emerson Moore Williams, 55, of Lafayette: Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Synthetics) - Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Alicia Jones Payton, 33, of Valley: Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Meth) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Donquise Stallworth, 22, of Pensacola: Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Antoine Smith, 23, of Pensacola: Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Kwanzaireus Martin, 24, of Pensacola: Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Keith Montgomery, 22, of Pensacola: Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Corey Huguley, Jr., 27, of Valley: Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Joshua Davidson, 21, of Lanett: Possession of Marijuana 2nd.

Christopher Morris Lynch, 39, of Lanett: Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Cocaine) – Unlawful Possession of Prescription Medication 2 (Counts)(Pills) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Jason Michael Hudson, 41, of Five Points: Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Prescription Pills) (2) Counts.

Elizabeth Ann Johnson, 34, of Phenix City: Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Meth) and Possession of Marijuana 2nd.

Brandon O’Shanne Black, Jr., 27, of Lafayette: Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Meth) and Possession of Marijuana 1st.

Daniel Wade Richardson, 31, of Lanett: Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Prescription Pills) (2) Counts – Possession of Marijuana 1st and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Dewayne Stanford Davis, 58, of Lafayette: Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Meth).

Quintavious Larmartez Ridgeway, 33, of Lanett: Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Meth) and Possession of Marijuana 2nd.

Montavious Anton Finley, 37, of Lanett: Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Cocaine Powder) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Joshua Adam Conway, 38, of Lanett: Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Meth) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Desmond Demonte Merritts, 29, of Valley: Possession of Marijuana 1st and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Cherise Keteiana Newton, 29, of Lanett: Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute (MDMA).

Montego Sherrell, 49, of Lanett: Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Meth) – Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Possession of Drug paraphernalia.

Jaime Karr, 46, of Lanett: Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Meth) – Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Kelvoski Marbury, 32, of Lanett: Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Prescription Pills) – Possession of Marijuana 1st and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Kristen Wyrosdick, 29, of Valley: Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance – (Meth) – Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Michael Wyrosdick, 52, of Valley: Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Kimberly Templeton, 43, of Lanett: Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Synthetics) (2) Counts – Possession of Marijuana 1st and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Jeremy Lancaster, 23, of Lanett: Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Synthetics) (2) Counts.

Alfred J. Dunn Jr., 22, of Lanett: Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Meth) – Possession of Marijuana 1st.

Edward Oneal Whaley, Jr., 68, of Lanett: Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute (Meth) – Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Synthetics) – Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Shelia Ann Hipps, 55, of Lanett: Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Meth) – Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Tyuan Williams, 21, of Lanett: Possession of marijuana 1st and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.