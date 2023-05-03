Advertise
Episode 6: ‘Having permission to be me’

Retiring ASF Artistic & Education Director and actress Greta Lambert speaks on what's next for her and the impact she's had in her career.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 9:00 AM CDT
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - She was a part of the Alabama Shakespeare festivals theory force production and it’s Montgomery home back in 1985. This year, she decided to take a step back.

Greta Lambert’s onstage presence is powerful face-to-face. She’s quiet and humble and really shy and just as unassuming as she can be. She reflects on her incredible career and accomplishments.

If you haven’t had the opportunity to fall in love with Greta as performances, you will surely come to love her meek and modest personality

