Episode 6: "Having permission to be me."

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - She was a part of the Alabama Shakespeare festivals theory force production and it’s Montgomery home back in 1985. This year, she decided to take a step back.

Greta Lambert’s onstage presence is powerful face-to-face. She’s quiet and humble and really shy and just as unassuming as she can be. She reflects on her incredible career and accomplishments.

If you haven’t had the opportunity to fall in love with Greta as performances, you will surely come to love her meek and modest personality

LISTEN & SUBSCRIBE

Available Now: Stream | Apple Podcasts | Amazon Music | Spotify

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.