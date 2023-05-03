Former Dallas County deputy pleads guilty in federal court

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A former Dallas County sheriff’s deputy pleaded guilty in federal court Wednesday for sexually assaulting a woman in 2020 while on duty.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Joshua Davidson, 32, sexually assaulted a woman who was in his custody following a traffic stop he made in Selma on Jan. 30, 2020.

Davidson had only been employed by the sheriff’s department for three months before the incident. The U.S. Marshals Service arrested Davidson in New Hampshire in July 2020 and extradited him back to Alabama. He was indicted in October 2022.

“Law enforcement officials who sexually assault women and those in their custody will and must be held accountable,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “The Justice Department will continue to take allegations of sexual assault seriously, and vigorously prosecute those who violate the civil rights of people in their custody and prey on vulnerable victims.”

According to superseding information and plea documents, Davidson placed the female victim in custody and drove her down a dark road to a desolate location where she performed oral sex on him against her will. The victim, who reported the assault immediately, was in fear that Davidson would shoot her if she did not cooperate.

“The people of Dallas County and the Southern District of Alabama deserve better than to have their rights violated by someone sworn to protect them,” said U.S. Attorney Sean P. Costello for the Southern District of Alabama. “Working with our federal, state and local partners, we will continue to bring to justice law enforcement officers who become criminals themselves.”

Sentencing is set for Aug. 25.

The FBI Mobile Field Office investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrew Arrington for the Southern District of Alabama and Trial Attorneys Maura White and MarLa Duncan of the Civil Rights Division’s Criminal Section are prosecuting the case.

