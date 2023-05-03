Golf tournament held for MACOA Meals on Wheels program

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - More than 400 senior citizens in the Montgomery area benefit from the Meals on Wheels program put on by the Montgomery Area Council on Aging. To continue this work, MACOA held its annual golf tournament fundraiser.

Forty teams played the tournament Wednesday morning at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail in Prattville.

“This is the 22nd year for having the golf tournament, but in the last few years we’ve been able to use two courses at the RTJ golf course, and it has been a wonderful opportunity to bring in more teams and to raise the revenue that we are able to collect,” said MACOA CEO Donna Marietta.

Marietta said the goal is to raise $75,000 for Meals on Wheels, a program made up of volunteers who deliver hot meals to 428 senior citizens in the Montgomery area on weekdays. But Marietta said these volunteers do more than just deliver meals.

“That volunteer is able to provide that important emphasis on saying hello and a safety check to make sure they’re OK,” she said.

Marietta said many seniors have felt much isolation due to the pandemic. She said volunteers are sometimes the only people most seniors see daily.

She said she is confident they will reach their goal of $75,000 to go toward providing these meals to seniors, thanks to the outpouring support from their sponsors.

MACOA says they have raised over $60,000 as of Wednesday.

MACOA has been serving senior citizens in the area since 1972.

