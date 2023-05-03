Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Jackson Mahomes arrested, charged with aggravated sexual battery

Jackson Mahomes was arrested on suspicion of sexual battery and booked on a $100,000 bond.
Jackson Mahomes was arrested on suspicion of sexual battery and booked on a $100,000 bond.(Overland Park Detention Center)
By KCTV5 Staff and Amanda Alvarado
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 9:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV/Gray News) - Jackson Mahomes, a social media influencer and younger brother of Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, has been arrested, KCTV reports.

He was charged with three counts of aggravated sexual battery and a fourth count of battery. He was booked into the Johnson County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond.

Overland Park police confirmed the incident stemmed from an accusation by the owner of an Overland Park restaurant. Jackson Mahomes allegedly assaulted her and also shoved a waiter in separate incidents.

The alleged incident happened on Feb. 25, at Aspens Restaurant and Bar Lounge. Video circulating online shows Jackson Mahomes, 22, kissing the 40-year-old owner of the restaurant.

In March, Jackson Mahomes’ lawyer provided KCTV5 with a statement denying the claims against Jackson.

“We have provided law enforcement with the tools and evidence they need to evaluate the claims against Jackson,” it read. “Every interaction between people needs to be placed in the proper context. Releasing a short clip of any video does not provide proper context. We have faith in the process and look forward to a swift resolution of the matter.”

An arraignment hearing has been set for Friday, May 5, at 1:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Las Vegas Raiders player Henry Ruggs listens in court on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, in Las...
Ex-Raiders player Henry Ruggs to plead guilty in fatal Las Vegas DUI case
Montgomery attorney pleads guilty to financial exploitation of the elderly
Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25, is facing charges of DUI causing serious bodily injury/death and...
Affidavit: Woman charged in DUI crash that killed bride refused sobriety test, needed help standing
David Clyde Taylor, 52, has been charged with trafficking marijuana, manufacturing...
Man arrested in Autauga County drug bust
A juvenile is being treated after being shot Tuesday morning, according to the Montgomery...
Juvenile injured in Tuesday morning Montgomery shooting

Latest News

William Young, Indianapolis Metro Police public information officer, discusses the response to...
'All hands on deck' when child taken, public information officer says
San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers speaks to the media during a news conference announcing...
Sheriff: Wife of suspected Texas gunman has been arrested
According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the incident happened Tuesday on Hawkins Road,...
1-year-old dies after being struck by SUV in Crenshaw County
This illustration provided Caltech/IPAC by depicts a planet skimming the surface of its star....
Galactic gobble: Star swallows planet in one big gulp
FILE - Violent insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump storm the Capitol, Jan. 6,...
Ex-FBI supervisory agent arrested on Capitol riot charges