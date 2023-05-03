Lowder New Homes begins work on new Pike Road neighborhood

PIKE ROAD, Ala. (WSFA) - Lowder New Homes has begun developing Kinsley, a 577-acre master-planned community in Pike Road.

Construction can already be seen from Vaughn Road, but a formal groundbreaking will be held in June.

Kinsley, meaning king’s meadow, is named for the location’s natural amenities like the 16-acre lake and grasslands around which it is being built.

“We teamed up with some of the best architects and engineers in the nation to plan Kinsley, and it’s going to show,” said President of Lowder New Homes Jimmy Rutland. “Over the last eight months, we’ve meticulously thought through every detail in the amenity areas and new home floor plans so we can provide the best living experience for our residents.”

The neighborhood is located in the McDade area of Pike Road, minutes from EastChase, Chantilly Parkway and Pike Road schools.

It will feature modern amenities like pickleball courts, a dog spa, a small and large dog park, splash pad, pool and fitness center. The Kinsley clubhouse will overlook the lake and event lawn where residents can enjoy neighborhood events or reserve the space for their own.

“Kinsley was designed to offer residents a new way of living, not just a house on land,” said Suzanne Mathison Smith, Vice President of Sales for Lowder New Homes. “Imagine watching a sunset on the dock, bathing your dog at the spa after a walk on the trail, enjoying yoga on the fitness center lawn with views of the lake or playing pickleball with friends and family. That’s what Kinsley is.”

Lowder New Homes worked with nationally renowned architecture firm BSB to draw new floor plans for the homes. The plans feature “thoughtful living” concepts like a secure package drop area, dedicated pet space and a morning kitchen to accommodate and hide small appliances.

Lowder New Homes expects to start accepting contracts for future residents this fall with home construction set to follow in the winter.

For more information about Kinsley, click here.

