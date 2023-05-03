‘Miracle’ sought for trio of 15-year-old chihuahuas at Montgomery shelter

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Humane Society is asking for a miracle, that someone will step forward and adopt three 15-year-old chihuahuas.

According to the humane society’s Facebook page, the three senior girls were surrendered due to the health of their previous owner. They are in need of adopters who will take them as they are.

The shelter said it realizes keeping the pooches together may be impossible, but they’re encouraging anyone to apply to adopt even if they can only take in one of the girls.

The humane society emphasizes that those willing to adopt any of the chihuahuas will have to commit to everything that comes with the care of a senior dog.

To schedule an appointment to meet whichever one you may be interested in, call the Montgomery Humane Society’s front desk at 334-409-0622. More information about the adoption process and the humane society’s work can be found here.

