Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

‘Miracle’ sought for trio of 15-year-old chihuahuas at Montgomery shelter

According to the humane society’s Facebook page, the three senior girls were surrendered due to...
According to the humane society’s Facebook page, the three senior girls were surrendered due to the health of their previous owner.(Source: Montgomery Humane Society)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Humane Society is asking for a miracle, that someone will step forward and adopt three 15-year-old chihuahuas.

According to the humane society’s Facebook page, the three senior girls were surrendered due to the health of their previous owner. They are in need of adopters who will take them as they are.

The shelter said it realizes keeping the pooches together may be impossible, but they’re encouraging anyone to apply to adopt even if they can only take in one of the girls.

The humane society emphasizes that those willing to adopt any of the chihuahuas will have to commit to everything that comes with the care of a senior dog.

To schedule an appointment to meet whichever one you may be interested in, call the Montgomery Humane Society’s front desk at 334-409-0622. More information about the adoption process and the humane society’s work can be found here.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders are near the scene of an active shooting in Midtown Atlanta.
1 killed, at least 4 hurt in Atlanta medical building shooting, police say
Montgomery attorney pleads guilty to financial exploitation of the elderly
Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25, is facing charges of DUI causing serious bodily injury/death and...
Affidavit: Woman charged in DUI crash that killed bride refused sobriety test, needed help standing
David Clyde Taylor, 52, has been charged with trafficking marijuana, manufacturing...
Man arrested in Autauga County drug bust

Latest News

Alabama lawmakers tour the U.S. southern border ahead of the expiration of Title 42.
Alabama lawmakers return from border tour ahead of Title 42 expiration
Alabama lawmakers tour the U.S. southern border ahead of the expiration of Title 42.
Alabama officials tour U.S. southern border
Golf fundraiser for Meals on Wheels
Golf tournament held for MACOA Meals on Wheels program
This fall, the entire Troy Trojan offensive line will have an opportunity to sleep better,...
Jones Medical Supply, Troy Regional team up to tackle sleep apnea