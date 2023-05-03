Montgomery Biscuits snap 6-game losing streak after defeating Biloxi Shuckers

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A walk off single from Diego Infante ended a six-game losing streak for the Biscuits (12-11) in the eleventh inning of a 4-3 victory over the Shuckers (13-10) on Wednesday afternoon at Riverwalk Stadium.

In their fifth starts of the season, Sean Hunley took the mound for Montgomery against Carlos F. Rodriguez for Biloxi. Both pitchers were able to get out of the first inning in order with the only action coming on a single from Jackson Chourio, but the Brewers’ top prospect was called out trying to advance to second base.

After another one-two-three inning for Hunley, Logan Driscoll reached third on a fielding error by second baseman Felix Valerio to open the bottom of the second. A sacrifice fly-out by Blake Hunt scored Driscoll from third to give the Biscuits a 1-0 edge in the bottom of the second. Montgomery could not do much else, as Rodriguez recorded two strikeouts to finish the frame and move into the next inning.

Both pitchers continued to dominate over the next two innings, with only two hits being recorded in that span. Hunley and Rodriguez recorded two strikeouts each with the Biscuits still in the lead 1-0.

The Shuckers placed two runners in scoring position with one out after a double down the right field line from Carlos D. Rodriguez. A fly-out and a ground-out in the next two at-bats allowed Montgomery to escape the top-frame without allowing a run. Alex Ovalles hit an RBI-groundout to bring Heriberto Hernandez in and make the score 2-0 for the Biscuits.

Noah Campbell led off with a solo-home run into the crowd behind right field to cut the deficit in half for Biloxi, and Tyler Black singled to left field along with stealing two bases. With a runner at third, Zavier Warren flied-out to left field and Black was called out at home to end the top-half for Biloxi. Zach Vennaro relieved Rodriguez in the bottom of the sixth following two strikeouts, and the 27-year-old struck out the last batter to bring the Shuckers’ tally to eleven strikeouts through six innings.

After becoming the first starter to play at least six innings, Hunley finished the day with four strikeouts and Jeff Belge entered the game in relief. The lefty struck out two and forced a fly-out to keep the lead for Montgomery. Darrell Thompson checked in for Vennaro and recorded the sixth strikeout in seven at-bats for Biloxi, keeping the score at 2-1 after seven innings.

After opening the eighth inning with two walks, Belge exited the game and Enmanuel Mejia stepped on for Montgomery. The Shuckers were able to tie the game after a throwing error by Greg Jones at shortstop, but they were unable to take the lead after Campbell was thrown out at home and Murray struck out. The Biscuits put two runners in scoring position following a double for Ronny Simon and a single for Jones, but Thompson would record three-consecutive strikeouts to keep the game tied entering the ninth.

Mejia retired the side in order to start the inning for the Biscuits, and Abner Uribe entered the game for Biloxi. The Brewers’ third-ranked pitching prospect allowed two walks, but the Shuckers got three outs to send the game into extra innings.

Carlos Garcia (3-0) took the mound for Mejia in the top of the tenth inning, but Biloxi threatened with runners on second and third. A fly-out from Warren thwarted the opportunity and put the Biscuits in position to win the game in the bottom-frame. After James Meeker (0-2) checked in for Uribe, a similar situation would occur as Simon and Shenton moved into scoring position with two outs for the Biscuits. Mason Auer was unable to get to first base in time and the game moved into the eleventh inning.

Biloxi took the lead after Garcia walked three-consecutive batters, advancing the runner from second across the plate. Down 3-2, Montgomery put two runners in scoring position again following a sacrifice-bunt from Hernandez. In the next at-bat, Diego Infante sent a grounder into left field, bringing Auer and Hunt in to score and clinch a 4-3 victory.

The Biscuits return on Thursday for the third matchup of a six-game series against the Shuckers, with first pitch scheduled for 11:00 AM on Thirsty Thursday. The game will include a Healthcare T-Shirt Giveaway and a projected pitching matchup that pits Cole Wilcox (0-1) for Montgomery against Justin Jarvis (2-1) for Biloxi.

The rest of the series will include a Cinco de Mayo & Strike Out the Stigma Night on Friday, May 5; Military Appreciation Night presented by Alabama Power & MAX Fireworks on Saturday, May 6; and Lil’ Crumbs Wristband Giveaway on Sunday, May 7.

