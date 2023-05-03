Montgomery Girl Scout earns highest award

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery High School senior has earned the highest award in Girl Scouts, the Gold Award! The Girl Scout Gold Award is the pinnacle of the Girl Scout Leadership Experience, and it’s available exclusively to Girl Scout Seniors and Ambassadors (9-12 grade).

Through the Gold Award, girls engage in a rigorous leadership process as they tackle issues they’re passionate about to create long-term, sustainable change. To earn the Gold Award, girls typically spend one to two years exploring the root cause of a local or global issue and partner with the community to create lasting solutions.

Mia Johnston, a senior at Booker T. Washington Magnet High School in Montgomery led an extensive project to enhance the Trail Walk at Troy Arboretum which included building new bridges, clearing and lining trail paths and installing new directional and informational signage. When the project was completed, Mia also hosted a trail walk for visitors to enjoy the re-opening of the Troy Arboretum.

According to Mia, “Not only will this provide another trail that can get people outdoors in Alabama, but it is also a new classroom space. Troy University’s science department is able to use the facility as a place to take students and teach them about nature. Not only is the facility being used for an outdoor classroom experience it has also been used by the Girl Scouts in the Troy area as a gathering place to do craft projects. I feel overjoyed that I finished my project. Getting the Gold Award is something that not many girls get, so it just made my experience even more special. I also loved seeing the people come out to my trail walk because it showed me that people will benefit from what I have done.”

“Only 5% of eligible Girl Scouts successfully earn the Gold Award,” said Lisa Harden, Troop 9327 Leader. Through the Gold Award, girls engage in a rigorous leadership process as they tackle issues they’re passionate about to create long-term, sustainable change. To earn the Gold Award, girls typically spend one to two years exploring the root cause of a local or global issue and partner with the community to create lasting solutions. “Mia’s selection of the Troy Arboretum walk underscores her passion for the environment and commitment to the preservation of nature for generations to come” Harden added.

“Mia’s work to restore the Arboretum Trail will ensure a safe and enjoyable environment for nature walks and education for years to come,” said Alvin Diamond, Ph.D., Professor and Arboretum Director, Troy University.

The Trail is open to the public from sunrise to sunset, seven days a week.

Mia Johnston began Girl Scouts as a Daisy. She plans to study public relations at The University of Alabama in the Fall.

Through Girl Scouting, girls learn to face challenges head-on, embrace failure as a learning opportunity, and find solutions to social issues all while building the skills and courage they need to take the lead every day. To join Girl Scouts or learn more about volunteering, please visit www.girlscoutssa.org.

