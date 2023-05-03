Advertise
Montgomery residents speak on citizen police review board

Residents voiced their desire for a citizens' police review board to the Montgomery City Council.
By Monae Stevens
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 5:59 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery residents are wanting to see the city establish a citizen police review board.

During the council meeting Tuesday night, several people spoke in favor of the idea, all of them agreeing it could reinforce the trust between the community and law enforcement.

“Many folks talk about the thin blue line, but many people in the public feel like it’s a brick wall, and they don’t know what’s on the other side,” said resident Frederick Spight.

Spight added that the youth should also get involved in the process of the review board, saying that the representation at the table would be a “good thing.”

Another person told the council that the review board would add “credibility, legitimacy, and support for the police.”

The council has not taken action on the ordinance that would establish the board.

District 5 Councilman Cornelius Calhoun said the legal team is making sure the procedures are in compliance with any state and federal laws.

