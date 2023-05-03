Opelika man shares his experience being in Sudan during conflict

OPELIKA, Ala. (WSFA) - In Sudan, a possible glimmer of hope for a temporary pause in fighting after more than two weeks of deadly clashes. Meanwhile, Americans caught in the violence continue to evacuate.

One Alabamian who was in the area when the conflict broke out is sharing his story. Opelika First Baptist Church associate Pastor Ben Cohen just returned from a mission trip to Sudan. He arrived in the country as the fighting broke out.

“We drove in the day that coup broke and when we got there when we got into Sudan or base camp, we found out there was a coup in Khartoum,” Cohen said.

Cohen has been involved in mission work in Sudan for 10 years. On this trip, he and four others held a language workshop.

“We’re helping six different tribes that don’t have the word of God in their own heart language to develop God’s word stories,” Cohen added.

The group completed its work before making their way home. They stayed as long as they had planned.

Cohen says the area where they work is protected.

“The governor there who is actually the leader of the military, he’s a Muslim man, but he loves Christians, and he won’t let he won’t let militant Islamic groups come in.

Us officials say about 1,000 Americans have been evacuated by land, sea or air since the conflict began.

The United States has positioned a warship off the Sudanese coast near Port Sudan in case a military evacuation is ordered or to provide medical care. Another ship is on the way.

