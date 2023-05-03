Shuckers take series opener 5-2

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Biscuits (11-11) jumped out to an early lead in the first inning of Tuesday night’s series opener, but the Shuckers (13-9) were able to come back and clinch the victory 3-2.

Anthony Molina made his fifth start on the mound this season for Montgomery, and Brandon Knarr made his second start of the year for Biloxi. After allowing a leadoff-walk to open the game, the Biscuits were able to retire the next two batters and caught Noah Campbell trying to steal second base. Ronny Simon and Austin Shenton put the Biscuits on the scoreboard with two solo-home runs to take a 2-0 lead.

The Shuckers had runners on first and second with two outs in the third, but a fly-out from Tyler Black prevented Biloxi from capitalizing. Knarr’s day came to an early end after striking out the side in the second, with Christian Mejias (2-1) stepping in for the bottom of the third. Ronny Simon advanced to third base off a walk and two stolen bases, but two strikeouts for Mejias and a groundout from Logan Driscoll prevented the Biscuits from extending their lead in the bottom-frame.

Zavier Warren and Carlos D. Rodriguez singled to Shenton at third base in the top of the fourth, but the Shuckers were stopped again after Jeferson Quero flied-out to center fielder Greg Jones. The Biscuits were unable to find any offense in the bottom of the inning as the side was retired in order.

A single from Ethan Murray and a fielding error by shortstop Alika Williams in the next at-bat brought the first run in for Biloxi, making the score 2-1 in the top of the fifth. After a double from Black put two runners in scoring position, Michael Mercado relieved Molina and retired the next two batters to keep the lead at one for Montgomery. The Biscuits had runners on first and second following walks for Simon and Evan Edwards, but they would be stranded after Mejias struck out Jones to end the inning.

Mercado was relieved after the fifth inning, with Chris Gau taking over to start the sixth. The next eight batters for both teams were retired before Black hit a 434-foot solo-home run to tie the game at two in the top of the seventh. The top-frame ended for Biloxi after Warren was caught trying to steal second. Mejias recorded two more strikeouts, making it eight overall as the Biscuits were unable to respond in the bottom-frame.

Justin Sterner (0-1) replaced Gau to start the eighth inning, but after a walk and wild pitch advanced Freddy Zamora to third base, the Shuckers would take the lead on an RBI-single by Rodriguez. Robbie Baker was able to retire the Biscuits in order during the bottom of the inning to keep the score at 3-2.

Following a single from Jackson Chourio and a walk for Black, Warren hit a two-RBI single into right field to extend Biloxi’s lead to three. Cam Robinson looked to earn the save for the Shuckers, and the righty did so after retiring the side on three strikeouts to clinch the 5-2 victory.

The Biscuits will return bright and early on Wednesday for the second matchup of the six-game series against the Shuckers with first pitch scheduled for 11:00 AM. The projected pitching matchup pits Sean Hunley (1-1) for Montgomery against Carlos F. Rodriguez (0-1) for Biloxi.

The rest of the series will include a Healthcare T-Shirt Giveaway & Thirsty Thursday on May 4; Cinco de Mayo & Strike Out the Stigma Night on Friday, May 5; Military Appreciation Night presented by Alabama Power & MAX Fireworks on Saturday, May 6; and Lil’ Crumbs Wristband Giveaway on Sunday, May 7.

