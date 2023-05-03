Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ wife speaks out in first TV interview since husband’s death

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ wife Allison Holker Boss sat down with NBC’s “Today Show” on Wednesday in her first TV interview since her husband’s death.

Stephen Boss, known as tWitch, was the DJ and co-executive producer on “The Ellen Show.” He graduated from Montgomery’s Lee High School. He died by suicide in December at the age of 40.

Boss met Holker Boss in 2010 when they both appeared as all-stars on season 7 of “So You Think You Can Dance.”

Holker Boss sat down with NBC’s Hoda Kotb to discuss what life has been like for her and the three children she shared with her husband.

Allison Holker Boss, wife of Stephen “tWitch” Boss, the popular DJ, dancer and television personality, spoke to @hodakotb about the emotional journey losing her husband almost 6 months ago. pic.twitter.com/dsGpZsASl4 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) May 3, 2023

“I still feel like the rest of the world where I’m still shocked,” she said. “No one’s ready for that moment and there’s no one that saw this coming. No one — and that also breaks my heart too.”

Holker Boss said she is committed to bringing awareness to mental health and helping people feel comfortable asking for help.

“I really do wanna make an impact on behalf of someone I love so much,” she said.

To watch the full interview and read the story, click here.

