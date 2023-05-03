Advertise
Study: Experimental Alzheimer’s drug slows decline

Experimental Alzheimer's drug slows cognitive declines in large trial, drugmaker Eli Lilly says.
Experimental Alzheimer's drug slows cognitive declines in large trial, drugmaker Eli Lilly says.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - Drugmaker Eli Lilly says it has made a major breakthrough in treatment for Alzheimer’s disease and is planning to submit its drug for the Food and Drug Administration’s approval next month.

In a clinical trial, the company’s medicine Donanemab found progression of the disease slowed by 35% over the course of 18 months.

The drug is an antibody that is injected into the blood.

It travels to the brain and finds and binds plaques linked to Alzheimer’s.

The body’s own immune system then clears away the plaque.

According to Eli Lilly, about half of the patients achieved plaque clearance after one year and 72% achieved it in 18 months.

Eli Lilly did report some side effects, and three people died during the trial.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

