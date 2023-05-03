USA Today ranks Mobile among top 10 summer travel destinations in the US

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A USA Today Poll ranks Mobile as the number two summer vacation destination in the U.S. for 2023.

“I’m surprised at Mobile, Alabama. Woo hoo, I’m surprised!” said Bobbie Barker, an Orlando native.

“We had an editor from USA Today that came to our amazing destination and was so impressed that she decided to have Mobile as one of the nominees for this prestigous on her own,” said Patty Kieffer, Senior Vice President of Visit Mobile.

Keiffer says it’s a badge of honor for the Port City.

“We were blown away, but we know that Mobile is such an amazing destination. We’re just so glad that it’s out nationwide and there’s so many other smaller destinations that are also getting some recognition about the uniqueness of their destination. This was a nationwide vote- it had a lot to do with the family-friendly destination that we are,” she stated.\

In their statement, USA Today highlights attractions like Bellingrath Gardens, the USS Battleship, Mo’Bay Beignet Company and more.

One business owner says the award seems fitting.

“I’m not surprised, this is a city that’s born to celebrate. We know how to have a good time. I’m not shocked at all. I actually expected it,” said Matthew Golden, Owner of Loda Bier Garten.

It’s not quite summertime, but tourists are already strolling in Downtown Mobile, like the Horvath family from Washington state.

“I think it’s cool. I mean a small little town like this, being ranked number two. That’s great and it’s friendly,” said Kay Horvath.

Bobbie Barker says negative aspects of Mobile shouldn’t overshadow this honor.

“There’s crime everywhere,” she said. “It’s everywhere- you can’t put ‘Mobile, Alabama has a lot of crime.’ It’s in Orlando, it’s everywhere. The problem is we all need to get along, combine together and stop all this crime. Mobile is great. I don’t care how you see it, I love it.”

The poll puts Mobile right behind Mackinac Island, Mich. and ahead of other places like Chicago, Ill.

