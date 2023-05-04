Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

2 critically injured after ambulance, car collide in Montgomery

Montgomery police are investigating a collision between a sedan and an ambulance.
Montgomery police are investigating a collision between a sedan and an ambulance.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Several people were injured, two critically, after an ambulance and passenger vehicle collided Thursday afternoon, according to the Montgomery Police Department.

Police and fire medics responded to the scene around noon on Rosa L. Parks Avenue near the West South Boulevard.

Investigators said the driver and a passenger in the sedan suffered life-threatening injuries, while the driver and passengers of the ambulance had non-life threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders are on the scene of a shooting in Midtown Atlanta on Wednesday.
1 killed, at least 4 hurt in Atlanta medical building shooting; suspect captured, police say
FILE - United States' Tori Bowie gestures after receiving the gold medal she won in the women's...
US sprinter, Olympic medalist Tori Bowie dies at 32
A Georgia man has been charged for reportedly attempting to dispose of stolen property at...
Attempted steel theft foiled by Montgomery recycling company
Demolition to the three-story structure off South Court Street is complete, and framework will...
Grove Court Apartments expected to be complete in late 2024
Quartez Luster was sentenced for the 2018 shooting death of Tervaris Payne.
Court records: Man sentenced in 2018 Montgomery shooting death

Latest News

File Photo
Macon County school motivating students to pursue a college degree
The Montgomery Humane Society asked for a miracle and got it after asking the public to step...
‘Miracle’ granted after home found for trio of 15-year-old chihuahuas at Montgomery shelter
Department of Justice, ADPH secure agreement in Lowndes County sewer issues
Department of Justice, ADPH secure agreement in Lowndes County sewer issues
The Rundown: Cinco de Mayo, Kentucky Derby celebrations of all kind this weekend
The Rundown: Cinco de Mayo, Kentucky Derby celebrations of all kind this weekend