2 critically injured after ambulance, car collide in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Several people were injured, two critically, after an ambulance and passenger vehicle collided Thursday afternoon, according to the Montgomery Police Department.

Police and fire medics responded to the scene around noon on Rosa L. Parks Avenue near the West South Boulevard.

Investigators said the driver and a passenger in the sedan suffered life-threatening injuries, while the driver and passengers of the ambulance had non-life threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

