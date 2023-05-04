Advertise
Air traffic controller jobs opening amid shortage

The application window to become an FAA air traffic controller opens Friday. (WUSA, WJLA, WPIX, GETTY, EMBRY-RIDDLE AERONAUTICAL UNIVERSITY, CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) – The ultra-competitive application window to become an air traffic controller with the Federal Aviation Administration opens Friday.

It happens once a year for just three days.

Those specialized workers are in high demand, with low staffing levels prompting warnings of possible gridlock and delays for the summer travel season.

The FAA says two in every 10 controller jobs nationwide are empty.

The problem is so severe at a key facility in New York that the agency is warning summer delays at the area’s three main airports could rise by 45%.

“It’s a chilling message that we’re not able to fly the routes at that level because we don’t have enough air traffic controllers,” said Paul Rinaldi, former president of the National Air Traffic Controllers Association.

Now, the federal government is scrambling to play catchup, opening the rare hiring window Friday.

Last year, it was flooded with 58,000 applications. That’s 38 candidates for every one opening.

“It’s the backbone for aviation,” said Camren Smith, one of the air traffic control students at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Florida ready to hit “submit” the moment the application window opens.

FAA hiring slowed during the pandemic. Embry-Riddle professor and former FAA official Michael McCormick said the agency shuttered its training academy, compounding the problem.

“Over time this builds, and that’s why we have such a gap now in the training of controllers and they need to hire so many more,” McCormick said.

At Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, students practice lining up flights for takeoff and landing, issuing fast, specific instructions with no margin for error.

“It’s probably every single time I ever hear someone say that it’s such a stressful job, and I’m sitting here, and I’m like, ‘I can do it,’” Smith said.

It can take three years for the FAA to fully train recruits.

Billy Nolen, the acting head of the FAA, insists hiring is on schedule, but it might not be fast enough to keep flights on schedule this summer.

“We’re hiring over the next two years 3,300 additional controllers. That will give us a net plus up of about 500, accounting for retirements and attrition,” Nolen said.

The rigorous application process includes an aptitude test, medical exam and psychological assessment.

If the FAA receives enough applications when the window opens Friday, the agency could close it almost right away.

