Alabama begins process to fire head baseball coach

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WSFA) - The University of Alabama has started termination proceedings against its head baseball coach, Brad Bohannon. UA Athletics Director Greg Byrne confirmed Bohannon will be fired “for, among other things, violating the standards, duties, and responsibilities expected of University employees.”

Bryne said Bohannon has been relieved of his duties and Jason Jackson has been named the interim head coach.

The athletics director said in a statement that ”there will be no further comment at this time pending an ongoing review.”

The exact reason for Bohannon’s termination has not been stated, but it comes just days after ESPN first reported on an emergency order by the Ohio Casino Control Commission, which barred licensed sports books in the state from accepting bets on Alabama baseball games after a report that warned of suspicious gambling activity.

Bohannon was named to his first head coaching position in 2017 when Alabama hired him away from Auburn after 20 months assisting with the Tigers’ program. He had 14 years of assistant coaching experience in the SEC prior to that, with nearly 10 years at Kentucky between 2004-2015.

